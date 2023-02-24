Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 13,500 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $29,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.58.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $1,194,639.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock worth $6,042,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

