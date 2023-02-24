Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

