Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.34

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.34 and traded as low as C$14.03. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$14.56, with a volume of 41,976 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PIF. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
The company has a market cap of C$293.79 million, a P/E ratio of 87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.02.
Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.
