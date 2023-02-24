Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.34

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.34 and traded as low as C$14.03. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$14.56, with a volume of 41,976 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PIF. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$293.79 million, a P/E ratio of 87.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.02.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

