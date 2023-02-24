Polygon Price Reaches $1.32 (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Polygon has a total market cap of $11.55 billion and $424.18 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00005544 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polygon has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002108 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00425266 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.47 or 0.28170371 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars.
