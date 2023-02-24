Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Tops $180.02 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $180.02 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.20029292 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $973,131.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

