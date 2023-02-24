Populous (PPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $277,322.69

Populous (PPT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $277,322.69 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.