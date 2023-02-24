Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 1.5% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Allstate Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 324,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 41.2% during the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,596. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $104.14.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.
Insider Activity at D.R. Horton
In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.
D.R. Horton Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
