Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $207,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,398 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.30.

Target Price Performance

Target Announces Dividend

TGT traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $166.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average of $161.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

