Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,100 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,160 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 4.1% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. 1,992,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,751. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

