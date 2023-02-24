Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,698 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products accounts for about 0.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after buying an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,851,000 after buying an additional 40,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,727,000 after buying an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SON traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SON. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

