Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,045 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

FBND traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. 385,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,205. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

