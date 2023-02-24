Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,789 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.62. 1,485,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,364. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 264.36%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

