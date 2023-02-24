Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 188,132 shares of company stock worth $33,557,674 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $161.27. 2,182,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,819,453. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $311.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

