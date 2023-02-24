Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.75. 1,163,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,872. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $243.73 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.45.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

