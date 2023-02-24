Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.3 %

RJF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.95. 347,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,308. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

