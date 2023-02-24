ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

ProAssurance Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance

ProAssurance Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

