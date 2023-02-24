Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.40 and last traded at C$17.22. 23,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 24,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 17.36. The company has a market cap of C$360.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

