Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 2.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Prologis Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.71. 538,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,916. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.