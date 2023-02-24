Prom Trading Up 3.2% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Prom has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00022317 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $97.10 million and $3.49 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

