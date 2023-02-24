Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,460 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $16.24 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Protagonist Therapeutics Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.