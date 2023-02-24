Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,460 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $16.24 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

