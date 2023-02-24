Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Prothena Stock Performance
PRTA traded up $3.31 on Friday, hitting $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 306,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Prothena
In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $15,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $589,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $188,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,834 shares of company stock worth $4,019,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.
About Prothena
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
