Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRTA traded up $3.31 on Friday, hitting $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 306,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $15,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $589,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $188,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,834 shares of company stock worth $4,019,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 430.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

