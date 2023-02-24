PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 21,779 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,505,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Trading Up 1.3 %

PTC stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.