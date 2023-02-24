Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.10-$16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.10-16.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $294.30 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.70.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

