Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Pulmonx has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $393.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,669,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,561 shares during the period. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,388,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 395,566 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

