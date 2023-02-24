Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Altice USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Altice USA to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.07.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $4.18 on Friday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

