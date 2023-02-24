Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sapiens International Co. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sapiens International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Sapiens International’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sapiens International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of SPNS opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.32. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,101,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,063.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 808,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.