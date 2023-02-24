QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Trading Up 6.3%

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

QHSLab, Inc operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

