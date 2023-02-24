Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Announces Earnings Results

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $484.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of KWR traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,923. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,453,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after acquiring an additional 361,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

