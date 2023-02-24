QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Director Sells $310,125.00 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $124.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,098,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,349. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $172.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average is $123.97. The stock has a market cap of $138.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.