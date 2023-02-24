QUASA Price Down 6.8% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $99.78 million and approximately $122,366.03 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00131245 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $117,660.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

