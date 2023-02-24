QUASA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $121,670.43 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $99.69 million and approximately $121,670.43 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00043222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00218166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,184.50 or 0.99980131 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00131245 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $117,660.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.