QUINT Trading Down 4.3% This Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. QUINT has a market capitalization of $973.57 million and $1.19 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00005189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

