Rackspace Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rackspace Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Shares of RXT opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

