Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $719.00 million-$729.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.14 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.07.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 7.5 %
RXT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.47. 1,061,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $521.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $12.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Further Reading
