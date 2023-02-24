Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $719.00 million-$729.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.14 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.07.

RXT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.47. 1,061,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $521.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

