Raffles Associates LP Sells 1,810 Shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB)

Raffles Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 1.65% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF alerts:

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KHYB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.15. 2,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.