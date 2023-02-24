Raffles Associates LP Sells 28,000 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Raffles Associates LP lessened its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Napco Security Technologies news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $135,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,409,000 shares of company stock worth $75,834,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.74. 147,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $36.78.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.