Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Shares Up 0.2%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 1,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

