Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0319 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $387.49 million and $18.85 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00427040 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.14 or 0.28287930 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,248,367,297 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.