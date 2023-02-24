Raymond James Increases Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target to $13.00

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

AROC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Archrock Price Performance

NYSE:AROC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 467,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Archrock by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

