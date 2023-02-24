Raymond James Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,197,000 after buying an additional 75,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 142,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,645,000 after purchasing an additional 146,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Stories

