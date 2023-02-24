RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $236.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 114.92 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.57.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

