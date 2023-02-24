Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Given New $117.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 133.91% from the company’s previous close.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $50.02. 500,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,207. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.