Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Given New $117.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 133.91% from the company’s previous close.
RETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $50.02. 500,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,207. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
