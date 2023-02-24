Reef (REEF) Market Capitalization Tops $71.59 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $71.59 million and $18.56 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,579,852,107 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

