Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8 – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th.
Regal Asian Investments Price Performance
