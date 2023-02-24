Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8) Declares $0.05 Interim Dividend

Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8 – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th.

Regal Asian Investments Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.