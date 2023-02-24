Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 17,136.40%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 449,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,190. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

