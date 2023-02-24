Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
RLMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %
Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.15.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.