Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 55,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.