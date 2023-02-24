Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,696,339 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $75,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,396 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in XPeng by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 701,600 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEV. HSBC cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. China Renaissance cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $959.23 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

