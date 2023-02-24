Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,930 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Parker-Hannifin worth $73,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $349.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.47 and a 200 day moving average of $294.01. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $361.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

