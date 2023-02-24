Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $78.91 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1,610.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Qorvo worth $78,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Qorvo by 33.4% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 130.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 13.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Qorvo Stock Up 2.9 %

Qorvo stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $139.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

