Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $80.64 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $80,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $59.40 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.05.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.67%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.